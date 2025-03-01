Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 1, 2025)

Moon Active releases Coin Master links on the game’s official social media handles every day. You can use them to claim free spins and coins. The developer has shared two links for March 1, 2025, each granting 50 spins upon redemption. However, none provide free coins.
This article lists all the Moon Active links that grant free spins on March 1, 2025, and offers a complete guide to redeeming them.
Get over 100 Coin Master spins for free by redeeming links on March 1, 2025
Here are all the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on March 1, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/MUzQPW - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/qhiNCA - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/efmyw - 50 spins
Note that you must redeem these links within three days. They will expire after this period and will no longer grant freebies. Additionally, every link grants free spins only once per account.
A step-by-step guide to redeeming spins from daily Moon Active links
The process of redeeming Coin Master links is simple. First, link your Android or iOS device to a mobile data or Wi-Fi connection. Then, update the title with the latest patch on your smartphone’s app store.
Click on a link active on March 1, 2025. This will instantly open the game. Once the app finishes loading the required files and resources, it will display a dialog box that contains the number of spins the link grants and a green Collect button. Hit this button to claim all applicable freebies.