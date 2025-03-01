Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 1, 2025)

Moon Active releases Coin Master links on the game’s official social media handles every day. You can use them to claim free spins and coins. The developer has shared two links for March 1, 2025, each granting 50 spins upon redemption. However, none provide free coins.

Ad

This article lists all the Moon Active links that grant free spins on March 1, 2025, and offers a complete guide to redeeming them.

Get over 100 Coin Master spins for free by redeeming links on March 1, 2025

You can farm free spins daily using the links released by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on March 1, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/MUzQPW - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/qhiNCA - 50 spins

coin-master.co/efmyw - 50 spins

Note that you must redeem these links within three days. They will expire after this period and will no longer grant freebies. Additionally, every link grants free spins only once per account.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming spins from daily Moon Active links

Click on the green Collect button to claim freebies from a link and have them sent to your inventory (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links is simple. First, link your Android or iOS device to a mobile data or Wi-Fi connection. Then, update the title with the latest patch on your smartphone’s app store.

Click on a link active on March 1, 2025. This will instantly open the game. Once the app finishes loading the required files and resources, it will display a dialog box that contains the number of spins the link grants and a green Collect button. Hit this button to claim all applicable freebies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback