Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 16, 2025)

Among all the methods, redeeming links is the best way to farm free spins in Coin Master. You can find a few daily links on the title’s official social media handles. Moon Active has provided four links for March 15, 2025: two on Facebook, one on Facebook Card Trading Group, and one on Instagram. Redeeming each grants 50 spins, bring your total earnings up to 200.

Here’s a complete list of all the working links for March 15, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

Earn 200 spins by redeeming new active Coin Master links (March 16, 2025)

Get free spins the quickest way by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the Coin Master links that bestow free spins upon redemption today:

https://coin-master.co/OZJJjp - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/mhvBab - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/dlJIbv - 50 spins

coin-master.co/dxfiym - 50 spins

The links expire after three days, so you must use them as soon as possible to claim all the applicable freebies. Additionally, Moon Active allows redeeming each active link only once per account.

A complete method to redeem the active Coin Master links of March 16, 2025

Claim free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the active Coin Master free spin links of March 16, 2025:

Activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device where you’ve installed the game.

Go to your device’s respective app store and update the app if there’s a new version.

Tap every active link of March 16, 2025, listed above. Each opens the app instantaneously on your device.

Wait a few seconds until the app loads all the resources and files required to boot up.

After the app loads all the assets, a dialog box appears on your screen with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.

Tap the Collect button and get all freebies delivered to your in-game inventory.

