Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 19, 2025)

Moon Active has released three Coin Master links that you can use on March 19, 2025. You can find one each on the game’s Facebook Card Trading Group, one on its official Facebook page, and another on its Instagram account. Each link grants 50 free spins, but none offers coins.
This article lists all the Moon Active links available on March 19, 2025, and a guide to claiming free spins from them.
A list of all the active Coin Master links for March 19, 2025
You can claim 150 free spins in Coin Master on March 19, 2025, using the following links:
- https://coin-master.co/JQUYUh - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/aLLWXe - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/bsgruv - 50 spins
Note that you can claim the rewards only if you use these links within three days. They will expire after this period. Moreover, you can only use a link once per account.
A guide to redeeming daily Moon Active links (March 19, 2025)
To use Coin Master links, you only need to activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device and update the title to its latest version. Then, click on any active link from the list above. You will get redirected to the game installed on your handheld.
Wait a few seconds and let the app load all the required assets and files. Next, you will see a dialog box with the number of spins the link grants and a green Collect button. Get all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory by clicking on this button.