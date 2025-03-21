Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 21, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links that you can use to get in-game rewards on March 20, 2025. While they don't offer any coins, each one grants 50 free spins. Moon Active released two of them on the title’s Facebook page and one each on the Facebook Card Trading group, Instagram, Threads, and X.

This article lists all the links released by Moon Active for March 20, 2025, and a short guide to using them.

Redeem active Coin Master links of March 21, 2025, for free spins

The best way to get free spins in the game is by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on March 21, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/avdYwN - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/dtLeo… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/zRAlFu - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/uWHFLG - 50 spins

coin-master.co/bdkjup - 50 spins

You will not get any rewards from these links if you use them three days after their release. Note that each link grants freebies only once per account.

How to redeem the active Moon Active links of March 21, 2025

Get free spins from the links released by Moon Active by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To obtain rewards from Moon Active's links, first activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your gaming device. Then, install Coin Master’s latest update from your app store.

Next, click on an active link, which will take you to the game. The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen that contains a green Collect button and the number of spins you can claim. Tap the button to get all the applicable rewards sent to your in-game inventory.

