Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 20, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:58 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are three Coin Master links that give free spins on March 20, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players can get spins for free by redeeming daily links. On March 20, 2025, the developers posted two free spin links on the title’s official Facebook page and one link on the Instagram handle. You will get 50 spins each by redeeming the links, earning you a total of 150 spins.

Here’s a complete list of all the free spin links that are active on March 20, 2025.

All Coin Master links for free spins on March 20, 2025

Claim free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
Claim free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a complete list of all the active Coin Master free spin links for March 20, 2025:

You must redeem the daily links within three days as they will expire afterward. Additionally, the links grant freebies only once per account.

A complete process to claim the daily Coin Master free spin links on March 20, 2025

You can get the free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get the free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to get free spins from the daily links of March 20, 2025:

  • Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
  • Tap on every link listed above for March 20, 2025. Each link instantly opens the app on your mobile device.
  • Once this is done, the app takes a few seconds to load the required files and resources.
  • You will see a dialog box that contains the number of spins the clicked link grants and a green 'Collect' button.
  • Get free spins from the clicked links to your in-game inventory by tapping the 'Collect' button.
Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
