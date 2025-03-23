Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 23, 2025)

Four Coin Master links are granting free spins on March 23, 2025. You can redeem each for 50 spins; however, none of the links grants free coins upon redemption. Redeeming all the active links will help you get 200 free spins today. Moon Active posted two links on the title’s Facebook, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and one on the Instagram page.

Below is a complete list of all the free spin links and a short guide to claiming freebies from them on March 23, 2025.

A list of all Coin Master links for 200 free spins (March 23, 2025)

You can farm free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master links that give 200 free spins on March 23, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/ywHNbg - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/nJuZRj - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/Qtlckj - 50 spins

coin-master.co/crkdir - 50 spins

The free spin links will expire after three days. So, you must redeem them immediately if you want all applicable freebies. Additionally, each link grants freebies only once per account.

How to claim free spins from the Coin Master links (March 23, 2025)

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily free spin links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily Coin Master links doesn't require much time or effort. You can start by turning on the internet connection on your mobile device. After that, install the latest patch if the developers have released one.

Then, click on all the working links listed above one after another; each opens the app installed on your device. Next, you must wait for a few seconds and let the app load all the required files and resources.

After that, the app will display a reward pop-up. It contains the number of spins you get from the clicked link and a green Collect button. Clicking on the freebies will help you add them from the links to your in-game inventory.

