Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 22, 2025)

There’s no better and quicker way to farm Coin Master free spins than redeeming the links released by Moon Active on social media. For March 22, 2025, the developer posted two on Facebook and one on Instagram. You can use them to obtain 150 spins for free. It should be noted that they do not grant coins upon redemption, unlike most days.
This article lists all the active links granting rewards on March 22, 2025, and a comprehensive guide to redeeming them.
Redeem Coin Master links on March 22, 2025, for 150 free spins
Here are the Coin Master links that grant free spins on March 22, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/cFyvwG - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/gpMsGW - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/dtkvq - 50 spins
A step-by-step guide to redeeming the Moon Active links of March 22, 2025
Follow these steps to get free spins from Moon Active's links on March 22, 2025:
- Connect an active internet connection to the Android or iOS device on which you play Coin Master.
- Go to your device’s respective app store to install the latest updates if Moon Active has released any.
- Click on one of the links listed above to be redirected to the game. Wait for the app to finish loading its files and resources. This takes a few seconds.
- You will see a dialog box on the screen that contains a green Collect button and the details of the rewards the link offers.
- Get all freebies sent to your in-game profile by hitting the Collect button.
The links listed above expire after three days, so you must redeem them immediately to get 150 free spins. Moreover, you can redeem each link only once per account.
