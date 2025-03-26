Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 26, 2025)

Coin Master players can earn free spins with multiple methods. Some require in-game grinding, like playing events, collecting cards, building villages, and more. These methods help you get a decent amount of spins but require major effort. On the other hand, a few clicks can help you get over 100 spins for free daily.

Ad

This is by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active posts daily on the title’s official social media handles. They’ve posted a few links for March 26, 2025, which will help you accumulate over 100 spins.

A complete list of all the Coin Master free spin links for March 26, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the active links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has posted four free spin links for today: One on the official Facebook Card Trading Group, one on Instagram, and two on the Facebook page. Each gives 50 spins upon redemption, helping you get 200 in total.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are the active Coin Master free spin links for March 26, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/LfJSmW - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/iXEDZD - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/EbUKUi - 50 spins

coin-master.co/aitfbo - 50 spins

The above links will expire after three days, so use them immediately for freebies. Moreover, you can’t redeem any particular link more than once to claim free spins.

How to claim free spins from the active links of March 26, 2025

You can get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that will help you get free spins from the active links of March 26, 2025:

Ad

Activate the internet connection on your mobile.

Visit all the above-mentioned links. This will immediately redirect to the app on your device.

Let the app load all the required files and resources.

After loading, you will see a dialog box with the number of spins the clicked link gives and a green 'Collect' button.

Get the freebies in your in-game profile by clicking the button.

Interested players can check out our other game-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback