  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 28, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 28, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:28 IST
Coin Master
You can get rewards from active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

There’s no better way to earn spins in Coin Master than by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active. The developer has posted two links on the title's official Facebook page and one each on the Facebook Trading Group and Threads. All these links grant free spins as of March 28, 2025. However, unlike most days, they do not give away coins.

Ad

This article lists all the Moon Active links available on March 28, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming them.

List of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on March 28, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all Coin Master links granting free spins on March 28, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (March 28, 2025)

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you should follow to get free spins from the Moon Active links of March 28, 2025:

Ad
  • Connect your Android or iOS device to an active internet connection.
  • Download and install the latest patch of the title from your device’s app store.
  • Click on a link from the list above. Each link redirects you to the game.
  • The app will load the required files and resources. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the link.
  • Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.
Ad

The links above will only be active for three days. If you don’t redeem them within the time limit, you won’t get any freebies. Additionally, you can redeem a link only once per account.

Check out our other game-related articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी