Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 28, 2025)

There’s no better way to earn spins in Coin Master than by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active. The developer has posted two links on the title's official Facebook page and one each on the Facebook Trading Group and Threads. All these links grant free spins as of March 28, 2025. However, unlike most days, they do not give away coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links available on March 28, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming them.

List of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on March 28, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links granting free spins on March 28, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/XfuOIw - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/sehEVL - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/sBLITC - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/IZtSO… - 50 spins

A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (March 28, 2025)

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you should follow to get free spins from the Moon Active links of March 28, 2025:

Connect your Android or iOS device to an active internet connection.

Download and install the latest patch of the title from your device’s app store.

Click on a link from the list above. Each link redirects you to the game.

The app will load the required files and resources. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the link.

Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.

The links above will only be active for three days. If you don’t redeem them within the time limit, you won’t get any freebies. Additionally, you can redeem a link only once per account.

