  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 29, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 29, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:07 IST
Coin Master links offer various rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has released three Coin Master links that grant free spins on March 28, 2025. You can find two on the game’s official Facebook page and one on its Instagram handle. It should be noted that the developer hasn’t posted any link that offers free coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the Moon Active links that grant rewards on March 29, 2025.

All active Coin Master links to get free spins for March 29, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on the game's social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

The following links collectively grant 150 free spins in Coin Master on March 29, 2025:

These links expire after three days, so use them as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on the spins. Each link grants rewards only once per account.

How to claim freebies from the daily Moon Active links of March 29, 2025

Get freebies from a Moon Active link by tapping the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

To get rewards from Coin Master links, first connect your mobile device to Wi-Fi or mobile data. Then, click on an active link. This will redirect you to the game installed on your smartphone.

The app will take some time to load all the essential files and resources. Once it's done, you will see a dialog box containing the number of spins you will get from the link. You will also see a green Collect button. Click on this button, and the freebies will be yours.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
