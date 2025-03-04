Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 4, 2025)

You can use four links to get free Coin Master spins on March 4, 2025. You can find one link on the game’s official Instagram, one on the Facebook Card Trading group, and two on the Facebook page. Each link bestows 50 spins upon redemption, which means you can get 200 in total. However, none of them grants free coins.

This article lists all Moon Active links working on March 4, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming free spins from them.

List of all Coin Master links granting 200 free spins on March 4, 2025

You can claim free spins daily by redeeming the links released online by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the active links granting free Coin Master spins on March 4, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/hpqlKL - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/Bkffds - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/QoSxFk - 50 spins

coin-master.co/huxxjz - 50 spins

Use these links in three days, or else they will no longer grant freebies. Additionally, you can only use a link once per account.

Guide to redeeming the Coin Master links of March 4, 2025

You can claim free spins from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To claim freebies from active Coin Master links, the only things you need are an active internet connection on your mobile device and the latest version of the game.

Then, click on a link active on March 4, 2025. It will redirect you to the title installed on your Android or iOS device. Wait until the app loads all the files and resources required to boot up.

Once this is done, you will see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins the link grants. You can claim the applicable freebies by hitting the Collect button.

