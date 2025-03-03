Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 3, 2025)

Coin Master players can use five links on March 3, 2025, to get spins for free. Moon Active shared two links on the title’s official Facebook and one each on their Instagram, Threads, and X handle. None of the links grant free coins, but you can redeem 50 spins for free from each. This means that you will have 250 more spins in your inventory once you redeem them.

Here are all the free spin links for March 3, 2025, and a guide to claiming spins from them.

Get 250 free spins from the active Coin Master links of March 3, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the active Coin Master links of March 3, 2025, with their respective rewards:

https://coin-master.co/Bkffds - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/zNyzfE - 50 spins

coin-master.me/dywudr - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/VWUou… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/tjTQGo - 50 spins

The above links won’t remain active for long and will expire after three days. So, redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, the links won’t grant freebies more than once per account.

A complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (March 3, 2025)

You can claim freebies from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the active free spins links of March 3, 2025, by following the below-listed steps:

Switch on the internet connection on your mobile device.

Install the latest update for the app.

Open all the active links of March 3, 2025.

Every link redirects you to the app on your device.

Wait for a few seconds till the app loads all essential files and resources.

Once this is done, the app displays a dialog box with the reward details. Below it, you can also see a green 'Collect' button.

Tap the button and get all freebies in your in-game inventory.

