Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 2, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 02, 2025 11:53 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can claim 200 spins by redeeming all the active Coin Master free spin links today (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has provided four Coin Master free spin links for March 2, 2025. You can find two of these on the game’s official Facebook page, one in the Facebook Card Trading group, and another on the title’s official Instagram handle. Although none of the links give free coins, redeeming each grants 50 spins. Upon redeeming the links, you will have a total of 200 spins added to your inventory.

This article lists all active links of today with their respective rewards and a guide to claiming freebies from them.

A complete list of all Coin Master links for March 2, 2025

You can redeem free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

There are certain things you must keep in mind before redeeming the active links of March 2, 2025. First, they have a limited expiry period, which is three days. The links will become irredeemable afterward and you can no longer claim freebies from them. So, redeem them as soon as possible. Secondly, you can claim free spins only once per account from any active Coin Master link.

That said, below are all the links that grant spins for free on March 2, 2025:

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of March 2, 2025

You can claim free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all active Coin Master links of March 2, 2025, in no time using the following steps:

  • Prepare for the redemption process by turning on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
  • Then, install the latest update from your device’s respective app store if the developers have released any.
  • Tap on any active link from the above list, instantly opening the app on your handheld. After opening, you must wait a few seconds until the app loads all the resources required to boot up.
  • Once the app completes the loading process, you will see a dialog box that displays the reward details and a green Collect button.
  • Tapping the Collect button transfers all free spins from the clicked link to your in-game inventory.
Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
