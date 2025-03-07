Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 7, 2025)

There are six Coin Master links active on March 7, 2025. Each one grants 50 spins for free, helping you farm 300 in total. Moon Active has posted one link each on the game’s Instagram, X, and Threads accounts, as well as the Facebook Card Trading group. Two have been shared on Facebook. However, the developer hasn’t released any link that grants free coins upon redemption.
This article lists all the Moon Active links available on March 7, 2025, and provides a guide to obtaining spins from them.
All Coin Master links for March 7, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the links that grant free Coin Master spins on March 7, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/gdajaD - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/gpoVfQ - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/ZnROek - 50 spins
- Coin-Master.co/OhSLt… - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/ymcbty - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/OmcwJf - 50 spins
If you want all the spins from these links, use them within three days. Otherwise, they will expire. Note that you can use a link only once per account.
A guide to claiming free spins from the active links of March 7, 2025
It's easy to redeem the active Coin Master links of March 7, 2025. All you need is a few minutes and the app updated on the device on which you play the game.
Tap on an active link listed above. This will redirect you to the title. The app will take a few seconds to load all the resources required to boot up.
Next, you will see a dialog box containing reward details and a green Collect button. You can claim all applicable freebies from the link by tapping the Collect button.