Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 6, 2025)

Two Coin Master links grant rewards on March 6, 2025. While they offer free spins upon redemption, they do not give away coins. One of these links is available on the game’s official Facebook page and another is on its Instagram handle’s story. Both grant 50 spins each for a total of 100.

This article lists all the active links that grant rewards on March 6, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming them.

Obtain 100 spins with the Coin Master links available on March 6, 2025

You can claim free Coin Master spins daily by redeeming links officially released online (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that will give you 100 free spins in Coin Master on March 6, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/IJwnwr - 50 spins

coin-master.co/rbzczc - 50 spins

A guide to claiming free spins from the working links of March 6, 2025

Get free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to claim rewards from the active links of March 6, 2025:

Turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device.

Update the game to the latest version available on your device’s digital storefront.

Tap on a working link listed above. This will instantly open the title on your device.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and assets. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box containing the details of the rewards you will get from the link and a green Collect button.

Click on the button to have the applicable rewards sent to your in-game inventory.

You must redeem the links listed above within three days, as they will expire after that period. Note that you can claim free spins from a link only once per account.

