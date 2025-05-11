Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 11, 2025)

Moon Active posts a few Coin Master links every day on the title’s official social media handles. The developers have posted three links for today: one on the title’s official Instagram handle, one on the Facebook page, and one in the Facebook Card Trading group. Each bestows 50 free spins, helping you get a total of 150 for free upon redemption. However, you can’t get free coins from any of the links.

Ad

That said, this article lists all the links with a short guide to redeeming them for freebies.

A list of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on May 11, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the below-given links to get free Coin Master spins on May 11, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/ZgXudY - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/GrOxQb - 50 spins

coin-master.co/vmxhoy - 50 spins

Note that the links won’t grant any freebies after three days. It is because they will expire afterward. Moreover, you can get free spins from any active link only once per Coin Master account.

How to claim free Coin Master spins from the daily links of May 11, 2025

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

First, activate the internet connection on your mobile device where you play Coin Master. Then, install the latest patch from your device’s respective app stores. After that, follow the steps given below:

Ad

Step 1: Tap every link from the above list.

Step 2: Clicking the links will pull up a prompt on your screen. It contains Go Back and Continue buttons. Click the continue button, opening the installed app on your device.

Step 3: After the app opens, it will load the resources required to boot up.

Step 4: You will see a dialog box after the app loads all the resources. It displays a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.

Step 5: Press the Collect button to claim the freebies from the clicked link.

Ad

That ends our daily guide to getting free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More