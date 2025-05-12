Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 12, 2025)

Getting free spins from the daily Coin Master links is an easy process. You can get over 100 spins by redeeming the links that Moon Active posts on the title’s official social media handles. On May 12, 2025, the developers posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page, one on the Threads, and one on the Instagram page. These links can help you farm a total of 200 spins.

This article lists all the active links of today and provides a guide to redeeming them.

Claim 200 free spins by redeeming the below-given Coin Master links (May 12, 2025)

Get free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the links you can use to get free spins on May 12, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/NYyilJ - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/AwbAHE - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/QxBrj… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/karfsg - 50 spns

You must note two things before redeeming the links. First, redeem the links within three days if you want to get 200 spins from them, as they will expire afterward. Second, you are allowed to redeem each link only once for freebies.

A complete guide to claiming Coin Master free spins from the active links of May 12, 2025

You can get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The first step in redeeming the daily Coin Master links is activating Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device. After that, ensure you’ve installed the title's latest update.

Then, you can select any link from the above list and tap it. This triggers a pop-up on your screen. Click the 'Continue' button, which will redirect to the app installed on your handheld. The app takes a few seconds to load the required resources.

After loading the required resources, you will see a prompt on the screen. The prompt details the number of spins you get from the clicked link and a green 'Collect' button. You can get all freebies in your in-game inventory by clicking the button.

