Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 13, 2025)

You can use four Coin Master links to get rewards on May 13, 2025. Moon Active has released one link on the title’s Facebook Card Trading group, another on Instagram, and two on the game's Facebook page. While they do not offer any coins upon redemption, they give away 50 spins each.

Ad

This article lists all the Moon Active links that give freebies on May 13, 2025, and provides a guide to obtaining free spins from them.

All Coin Master links you can use to get free spins on May 13, 2025

Get free spins every day from Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 13, 2025:

Ad

Trending

coin-master.co/kxzqla - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/fLzMpB - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/HqKgej - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/hGQZfA - 50 spins

How to claim free spins from the active links of May 13, 2025

You can get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to get rewards from the active links of May 13, 2025:

Ad

Turn on the internet connection on your mobile device. Ensure you have Coin Master's latest version installed.

Tap on an active link from the list above. Then, hit the Continue button on the prompt that appears. This will open the game on your device.

The app will load the required assets. After a few seconds, you will see a reward notification containing the rewards the link gives and a green Collect button. Click on the button to get free spins sent to your in-game inventory.

Ad

There are two things to remember while redeeming Moon Active's links. Firstly, they expire in three days, which means you cannot get rewards from them after that period. Secondly, a link can grant freebies only once per account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More