  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 13, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 13, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 13, 2025 07:17 IST
Coin Master free spins
Get rewards using active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

You can use four Coin Master links to get rewards on May 13, 2025. Moon Active has released one link on the title’s Facebook Card Trading group, another on Instagram, and two on the game's Facebook page. While they do not offer any coins upon redemption, they give away 50 spins each.

Ad

This article lists all the Moon Active links that give freebies on May 13, 2025, and provides a guide to obtaining free spins from them.

All Coin Master links you can use to get free spins on May 13, 2025

Get free spins every day from Moon Active&#039;s links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins every day from Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 13, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to claim free spins from the active links of May 13, 2025

You can get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to get rewards from the active links of May 13, 2025:

Ad
  • Turn on the internet connection on your mobile device. Ensure you have Coin Master's latest version installed.
  • Tap on an active link from the list above. Then, hit the Continue button on the prompt that appears. This will open the game on your device.
  • The app will load the required assets. After a few seconds, you will see a reward notification containing the rewards the link gives and a green Collect button. Click on the button to get free spins sent to your in-game inventory.
Ad

There are two things to remember while redeeming Moon Active's links. Firstly, they expire in three days, which means you cannot get rewards from them after that period. Secondly, a link can grant freebies only once per account.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications