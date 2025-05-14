Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 14, 2025)

On May 14, 2025, two Coin Master links can grant you rewards. While neither of these links provides free coins, each one rewards you with 50 spins upon redemption. Moon Active has shared one link on the game's Facebook page and another on its Instagram handle.

This article lists all the working Moon Active links for May 14, 2025, along with a guide on how to redeem them for free spins.

List of all active Coin Master links granting free spins on May 14, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on May 14, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/lOTVqs - 50 spins

coin-master.co/oieqqh - 50 spins

Step-by-step guide to getting free spins from Coin Master links

You can press the green Collect button to claim your rewards (Image via Moon Active )

To begin the redemption process, ensure that your Android or iOS device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. Then, download and install the latest title patch from the Google Play Store or App Store. After that, follow these steps:

Select a link from the list above and click on it. This action will trigger a prompt on your device.

Hit the Continue button in the prompt, which will instantly open Coin Master. Allow the app to load all necessary resources.

Once it has fully opened, a dialog box will appear, displaying the number of spins awarded by the selected link. You will also see a green Collect button below the reward details. Click on Collect to claim your free spins.

Note that the links listed above have a limited validity period, expiring after three days. For this reason, it’s best to use them as quickly as possible. Additionally, each link can be redeemed only once per account.

