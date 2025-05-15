Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 15, 2025)

Players can use three Coin Master links to get rewards on May 15, 2025. While you can’t get coins from them, each one grants 50 spins upon redemption. Developer Moon Active has posted two of the links on the game’s Facebook page and one on Instagram.

This article lists all the active links on May 15, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming free spins from them.

List of Coin Master links that give free spins on May 15, 2025

Get rewards daily using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 15, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/IucgqV - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/qmUskW - 50 spins

coin-master.co/qoetep - 50 spins

These links will become invalid after three days, so make sure you use them quickly if you don’t want to miss out on the freebies.

Note that you are not allowed to use a link more than once per account.

Step-by-step guide to redeeming Moon Active links

You can get free spins from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Make sure your Android or iOS device has a working internet connection. Then, visit your respective app store to download and install the latest title patch.

Next, press any link from the list above. This will open a pop-up message on your screen, asking for your permission to open the game. Click on the Continue button.

Wait a few seconds for the app to load the assets required to boot up. Once this is done, a dialog box will appear on your screen. It will contain the number of spins you can get from the link and a green Collect button. Hit the button to get all the spins delivered to your inventory.

