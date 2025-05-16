Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 16, 2025)

Coin Master offers a variety of rewards through links, like spins and coins. Moon Active releases these links on the game's social media accounts daily. For May 16, 2025, the developer has shared one on Instagram, another on Threads, and two on Facebook. While all the links grant spins, they do not give away any coins.

This article lists all the active links for May 16, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming spins from them.

A list of all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 16, 2025

You can get free rewards from the links released by Moon Active every day (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 16, 2025:

coin-master.co/dfjdbs - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/CLIFMu - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/zoqbYg - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/vMFUe… - 50 spins

How to claim free spins from the active links of May 16, 2025

Get rewards by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can claim free spins from the Coin Master links above by following a few simple steps. Before you begin, ensure that your mobile device has an active internet connection and that the title is updated to the latest version. Then, follow these steps:

Click on any active link for May 16, 2025.

Tap the "Continue" button on the prompt that appears after hitting the link. This will open the game on your device.

Wait a few seconds while the app loads all necessary resources. A dialog box will appear, displaying a green "Collect" button and reward details.

Press the "Collect" button to receive the free spins from the selected link.

The links listed above will expire three days after their release, meaning they won’t be redeemable beyond that timeframe. Additionally, each active link can only be used once.

