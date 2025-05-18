  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 18, 2025 11:52 IST
Coin Master
Get 100 free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 18, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Two Coin Master links are granting free spins on May 18, 2025. Moon Active shared them on the title’s official Facebook page. You can redeem each link within a few seconds and get a total of 100 free spins. Note that you can get only free spins via today's links, not coins.

This article provides all the links for Coin Master free spins and a guide to claiming them on May 18, 2025.

All Coin Master links to get 100 free spins on May 18, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the links that give free spins for Coin Master on May 18, 2025:

Note that the links will become invalid after three days, so redeem them quickly to not miss out on any rewards. Additionally, you can get free spins only once per account from each link.

How to redeem daily Coin Master links of May 18, 2025

Press the Collect button to claim the freebies (Image via Moon Active)
Press the Collect button to claim the freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the above-given Coin Master links of May 18, 2025, with the steps below:

  • Turn on the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.
  • Download and install the latest update if available from the Google Play Store or the App Store.
  • Press on any link from the above list, which will pull up a prompt that asks for your permission to open the app on your device.
  • Tap the Continue button on the prompt and grant authorization to the clicked link to open the app.
  • The app will take a few seconds to load resources and files.
  • After the loading process is complete, a notification prompt will appear on your screen with a green Collect button and the reward details.
  • You can get freebies from the link by pressing the Collect button.
That concludes our list of Coin Master free spins' links for May 18, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
