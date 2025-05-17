Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 17, 2025)

You can use Coin Master links every day to get free rewards. Developer Moon Active has released four such links for May 17, 2025: one on the game’s X page, another on Instagram, and two on Facebook. While they all grant spins, they do not grant any coins.

This article lists all the links active on May 17, 2025, and provides a brief guide to redeeming spins from them.

Get 200 Coin Master spins on May 17, 2025, using links

Get over 100 free spins by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on May 17, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that can help you farm 200 spins in Coin Master on May 17, 2025:

Coin-Master.co/jiERcx - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/omCreN - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/xDboFN - 50 spins

coin-master.co/pctbhn - 50 spins

How to redeem free spins from links released by Moon Active

You can get free spins from a link by pressing the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a step-by-step guide to claiming Coin Master free spins from links:

Ensure that your Wi-Fi or mobile data is turned on. If available, update the title to its latest version via the Google Play Store or App Store.

Click on any active link from the list above. A prompt will appear on your screen with two options: "Go Back" and "Continue." Select "Continue" to open the game on your device.

Wait for a few seconds while the app completes its asset-loading process. Once done, a dialog box will appear displaying the rewards granted by the clicked link, along with a green Collect button. Tap the button to claim your freebies.

Before using the links above, keep two important factors in mind. Firstly, each link is only valid for three days and will expire afterward. Secondly, you can redeem rewards from a link only once per account.

