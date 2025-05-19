Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 19, 2025)

Moon Active has put out three Coin Master links you can use to gain free spins on May 19, 2025. The developer posted two links granting 50 spins each on the title’s official Facebook page. One link each has also been uploaded on their Instagram story and X handle, giving 50 free spins upon redemption. Redeeming all the links can help you grab 200 free spins today.

Ad

If you want these freebies, this article has compiled a list of all the active links for May 19, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

Redeem the below-given links to get Coin Master free spins on May 19, 2025

The best way to get free spins is by redeeming the active links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the links that grant 200 free spins on May 19, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/EAGWxu - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/gvpgoA - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/ebBRQt - 50 spins

coin-master.co/vujrks - 50 spins

Note that the links won’t remain valid for a long period. You can’t redeem them after three days, so use them immediately to get 200 free spins. Moreover, you can use all the links only once to redeem and claim freebies.

How to claim free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 19, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps that will help you get freebies from the active Coin Master links of May 19, 2025:

Ad

Ensure you’ve activated the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device, and the game’s latest patch is installed.

Tap all the links from the above list. You can click them subsequently, opening a prompt each time.

The prompt displays the 'Go Back' and 'Collect' buttons. Click the second button to open the app on your device.

After opening, the app will load the required files and resources to boot up. Wait for a few seconds until a reward notification appears on your screen.

You can see a green 'Collect' button and the number of spins the link will reward you with.

Tap the button to get all the freebies in your in-game profile.

Ad

That concludes our free spins guide for May 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More