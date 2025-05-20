  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 20, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 20, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 20, 2025 12:20 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get rewards from active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has released five Coin Master links for May 20, 2025. You can find two on the game’s official Facebook page, one on Instagram, one on X, and another on Threads. While they grant 50 spins each upon redemption, they do not offer any coins.

This article lists all the links available on May 20, 2025, and everything you need to know about their redemption process.

Redeem 250 Coin Master free spins from links on May 20, 2025

Get free rewards daily using the links posted by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)
Get free rewards daily using the links posted by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 20, 2025:

A brief guide to using Coin Master links

You can get free spins from a link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins from a link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from active links:

  • Step 1: Make sure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection.
  • Step 2: Install the title’s latest patch from your respective app store.
  • Step 3: Click on any link from the list above.
  • Step 4: A prompt will appear on the screen with the Continue and Go Back buttons. Hit the Continue button, and the game will open.
  • Step 5: The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box containing reward details and a green Collect button. Click on the button, and all freebies will be transferred to your in-game profile.
The links listed above will expire in three days, so quickly redeem them to grab all applicable freebies. Note that you can use a link only once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
