Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 21, 2025)

There are three Coin Master links active on May 21, 2025. Moon Active has posted two on the game’s Facebook page and one on the title's Instagram account. While you cannot get coins from these links, you can obtain 50 spins from each for a total of 150.
This article lists all the links granting free spins on May 21, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming them.
List of all the Coin Master links you can use for free spins (May 21, 2025)
Below is the list of all the links offering free spins in Coin Master on May 21, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/BOnueW - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/SzuMiM - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/astrjf - 50 spins
How to redeem Coin Master links
Follow these steps to get free spins from Moon Active's links:
- Connect the device you use to play the game to an active internet connection.
- Ensure you have installed the latest title patch (if any is available) from your device’s respective app store.
- Click on any link above. This will prompt a pop-up message on your device with "Continue" and "Go Back" options. Select "Continue" to open the game.
- Allow the app to load all necessary resources and files. This process takes a few seconds. Once completed, a dialog box will appear on the screen displaying the reward details and a green "Collect" button. Press the button to receive all freebies in your in-game inventory.
The links listed above have a limited validity period, expiring after three days. Use them within this timeframe to get all the associated freebies. Note that you can only redeem a link once per account.