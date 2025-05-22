Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 22, 2025)

Coin Master players can use the daily links Moon Active has uploaded on May 22, 2025, to obtain free spins in the game. The developers have posted two links providing 50 free spins each on the game’s official Facebook page. They’ve also posted a link on the Instagram account’s story, offering 50 spins. You will be 150 spins richer after redeeming all the links.

Read further to find a complete list of all the links that grant free spins on May 22, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links that you can redeem to get 150 free spins on May 22, 2025

The best way of getting free spins is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the Coin Master links, granting free spins on May 22, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/pthxol - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/SbsWmC - 50 spins

coin.master/brtuha - 50 spins

How to get free spins from the active links of May 22, 2025

Press the Collect button to get free spins from the clicked link (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to get 150 free spins from the active links of May 22, 2025:

Ensure the device where you play Coin Master has an active internet connection and has the latest patch installed.

Tap on any link from the active list of May 22, 2025. You will see a prompt that contains the 'Go Back' and 'Continue' buttons. Click the 'Continue' button to open the app.

For a few seconds, the app will load the assets and files required to boot up.

You will see a reward notification on the screen that contains a green 'Collect' button and the number of spins the clicked link grants.

Press the 'Collect' button to get all freebies from the links.

You must consider two things before redeeming the Coin Master links. First, you must redeem the links within three days because they will expire afterward. Second, you can’t use any particular link more than once for freebies.

