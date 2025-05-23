Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 23, 2025)

There are three Coin Master links you can use to get rewards on May 23, 2025. Developer Moon Active has posted two on the game's Facebook page and one on its Instagram account. Each grants 50 spins upon redemption, but none offer free coins.

This article lists all the links active on May 23, 2025, and offers a short guide to claim the freebies.

Redeem three Coin Master links for 150 free spins on May 23, 2025

The best way to get free spins is by redeeming Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on May 23, 2025:

Coin-Master.co/rtDNX… - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/AcilsE - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/qQvbPZ - 50 spins

These links will expire after three days, so you must use them within this period. Otherwise, you won’t get any free spins from them.

Note that each link can give freebies only once per account, so don’t try to use one twice.

How to get free spins by redeeming the active Coin Master links of May 23, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming Moon Active's links, activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device. Then, ensure the latest title patch is installed. If not, visit the Google Play Store or the App Store and download it.

Click on a link from the list above. You will see a prompt with the Continue and Go Back buttons. Tap the Continue button, and the game will open on your device. Wait a few seconds until the app loads the required files and assets. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box with a green Collect button. Hit the button, and all freebies will appear on your in-game profile.

Nidesh Acharya