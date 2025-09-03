  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 3, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 3, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Sep 03, 2025 02:34 GMT
Coin Master
Coin Master links offer multiple rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active shares redeemable Coin Master links on the game's official social media channels every day. The developer has posted three links for you to use on September 3, 2025: two on Facebook and one on Instagram. You can use them all to obtain a total of 150 spins. However, you cannot claim any coins from them.

This article lists all the links that grant free spins today and provides a comprehensive guide to claim them.

A complete list of all the Coin Master links that provide free spins on September 3, 2025

Obtain free rewards every day using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)
Obtain free rewards every day using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master today:

The links above remain valid for only three days. Moreover, they can only be used once per account, so make sure to claim your rewards before they expire.

A complete guide to using daily links released by Moon Active (September 3, 2025)

Ensure your device has a stable internet connection before starting the redemption process. Then, download the latest version of the title from the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS).

Next, visit the official Coin Master social media pages to find links or click on one listed above. Upon doing so, a prompt will appear asking for permission to open the game. Tap the ‘Continue’ button. The app will launch and load the necessary files within a minute.

A dialog box will then appear, showing the number of spins granted by the link and a green Collect button. Tap Collect to transfer all free spins to your in-game inventory.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
