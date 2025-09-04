Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 4, 2025)

Farming spins in Coin Master is straightforward if you redeem the daily links. This method will help accumulate over 100 spins for free with less effort. All you need to do is visit the title’s official social media handles, look for free spin links, click on them, and claim freebies in-game. You can find three active links for today: two on the title’s Facebook and one on the Instagram page.
This article compiles all active links for September 4, 2025, in a list. You can extract free spins from them with our quick redemption guide.
Get 150 free spins from the Coin Master links given below on September 4, 2025
Each active Coin Master link offers 50 free spins, helping you collect 150 today. Here is their list:
- https://coin-master.co/acKBSH - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/OfvCEV - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/asdfoo - 50 free spins
A step-by-step guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (September 4, 2025)
Follow these steps to redeem free spins today:
- Connect the device where you play the game to a working internet connection.
- Ensure the app is updated to its latest version.
- Press any active link from the above list. It opens a prompt on your device with 'Continue' and 'Go Back' buttons.
- Tap the Continue button to open the app.
- Wait the required time and let the app load the essential files.
- After that, a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button will appear on your screen.
- Tap the Collect button and obtain all free rewards in your in-game inventory.
Keep in mind that the links will become invalid after three days. Additionally, you can use any link only once per account to obtain free rewards.