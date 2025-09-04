  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 4, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 4, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Sep 04, 2025 08:24 GMT
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links that provide free spins on September 4, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Farming spins in Coin Master is straightforward if you redeem the daily links. This method will help accumulate over 100 spins for free with less effort. All you need to do is visit the title’s official social media handles, look for free spin links, click on them, and claim freebies in-game. You can find three active links for today: two on the title’s Facebook and one on the Instagram page.

This article compiles all active links for September 4, 2025, in a list. You can extract free spins from them with our quick redemption guide.

Get 150 free spins from the Coin Master links given below on September 4, 2025

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Each active Coin Master link offers 50 free spins, helping you collect 150 today. Here is their list:

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (September 4, 2025)

Follow these steps to redeem free spins today:

  • Connect the device where you play the game to a working internet connection.
  • Ensure the app is updated to its latest version.
  • Press any active link from the above list. It opens a prompt on your device with 'Continue' and 'Go Back' buttons.
  • Tap the Continue button to open the app.
  • Wait the required time and let the app load the essential files.
  • After that, a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button will appear on your screen.
  • Tap the Collect button and obtain all free rewards in your in-game inventory.

Keep in mind that the links will become invalid after three days. Additionally, you can use any link only once per account to obtain free rewards.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Angad Sharma
