Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 5, 2025)

Four Coin Master links are granting free spins today, on September 5, 2025. Moon Active posted one each on the game’s official Facebook, Instagram, Card Trading group (Facebook), and Threads pages. You will obtain 50 free spins from each of the links, meaning a total of 200 after using all. That said, note that the link redemption process takes a little time to complete.

This article provides a comprehensive list of all active links for today, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

A list of all Coin Master links that provide free spins on September 5, 2025

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the Coin Master links that help you acquire free spins today:

https://coin-master.co/TTHWxv - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/VNFCEf - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/buqpls - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/gUhHd… - 50 free spins

Please remember to redeem the above links within three days, or they will expire and you won’t receive the freebies. Additionally, note that you can’t redeem any particular link more than once to receive free spins.

A complete guide to redeeming Coin Master links (September 5, 2025)

Start the link redemption process by activating the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device. After that, visit the Google Play Store or the App Store and download the app’s latest version. Next, click any active link from the list above. You will see a prompt with "Go Back" and "Continue" buttons.

Tap the latter to open the app. Let it load the required files and resources. Once the process is complete, a dialog box will appear on your screen. You will see a green "Collect" button and the number of free spins the clicked link bestows. Tap the button, and all the freebies will be added to your in-game inventory. Next, repeat this process for the remaining Coin Master links until you have accumulated all 200 new free spins.

