Dark and Darker Mobile to soft launch in Canada: Release date revealed 

Ahead of its global release, Dark and Darker Mobile is set for a soft launch in Canada. Krafton recently announced that it will soft launch the title, which is under development by Bluehole Studio, in Canada on February 5, 2025 (UTC). The game is currently available for global pre-registration in other regions.

Read on to learn everything about Dark and Darker Mobile's soft launch in Canada.

Dark and Darker Mobile's release date in Canada

Dark and Darker Mobile gameplay (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned previously, Krafton will soft launch Dark and Darker Mobile in Canada on February 5, 2025 (UTC). The game is currently under development by Bluehole Studio, gearing for a global launch. Talking about the soft launch in Canada, Joonseok Ahn, Executive Producer at Bluehole Studio, said:

"We are thrilled to present Dark and Darker Mobile to users through the soft launch in Canada. We hope the game’s unique features and newly updated content deliver an exciting and memorable experience for users."

The game is set for a global release in phases during the first half of 2025 after the soft launch in Canada.

Key features of Dark and Darker Mobile's soft launch in Canada

According to the press release, the developers are making adjustments to the Darkswarm system and escape mechanics for mobile gamers. Dungeon structures will also be updated to be more party-play friendly. Class differentiation and character customization systems will be upgraded ahead of the global release.

These changes will allow players to show their individuality. They will also provide a wider range of gameplay experiences based on the choice of weapons and skills.

Classes in DNDM (Image via Krafton)

Apart from this, the mercenary system and a UI specific to mobile gamers are also in the works. Special mercenaries that have a unique appearance and combat styles from standard characters will also be added.

A season system is also in the works, one that will introduce new content such as dungeons and classes with each new season. Furthermore, a new system is being developed that allows players to easily gauge the value of resources they have acquired.

Krafton is aiming to gather user feedback from the soft launch in Canada, following which it will make adjustments to the global release. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to mobile gaming.

