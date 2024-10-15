  • home icon
Dragon POW codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:23 IST
Dragon POW codes for October (Image via Boltray Games)
Dragon POW codes for November (Image via Boltray Games)

Dragon POW codes are a necessity for players who want to boost their gaming experience. As you battle foes and complete quests, redeemable codes enhance your in-game experience by providing valuable rewards like Dragon Gems, Gold, and Rift Raid Tickets. These codes can significantly boost your progress and help you dominate the skies.

Entering these codes is simple and can lead to essential resources for leveling up your dragon. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest active codes and detailed instructions on redeeming them.

All active Dragon POW codes

CodesRewards
2025NEWYEARIn-game items (new)
HAPPYCHRISTMASIn-game items
CHRISTMASDAYIn-game items
CONGRATULATIONSIn-game items
NEWDRAGON1166 Dragon Gems, 2 Rift Raid tickets
WELCOMEAOLINGIn-game items
DRAGONWEENIn-game items
WELCOMEMEDEAIn-game items
WELCOMEMELINDA66 Dragon Gems, 2 Rift Raid tickets
MILLENNIUMEMBERIn-game items
DRAGONGODBALDURIn-game items
welcomeaoyanDragon Gems and Raid Tickets
DRAGONSUMMER08Dragon Gems and 2H Training Income
PORINAGIFT
50 Dragon Gems, 2H Training Income, 5 Main Story Raid Ticket
Dragon777Portable Stamina and 2x Starlight Prayer Stones
Dragon111
166x Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, and 3x Rift Raid Tickets
DCRECRUIT11166666x Gold and 5x Rift Raid Tickets
All expired codes in Dragon POW

Here's a list of all expired codes in Dragon POW. If you use these codes now, they will not offer any rewards:

  • DRAGONSUMMER08
  • WELCOMEAOYAN
  • HAPPYCOLLAB
  • NIGHTSHADE
  • HIKANNA
  • TIMESPACEGUARDIAN
  • PORINAGIFT
  • DCRecruit111
  • HPGOLDENWEEK
  • FBHPHOUR525
  • LaunchApr18
  • CBTGift111
  • DiscordGift

How to redeem active Dragon POW codes

Dragon POW codes are useful in granting additional rewards and boosting your gameplay (Image via )
Dragon POW codes are useful in granting additional rewards and boosting your gameplay (Image via )

To redeem the codes and receive free rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Launch the game: Open Dragon POW and tap on your avatar in the top left corner to access your profile.
  2. Access settings: Click "Settings" and select "Promo Code". A dialog box will appear on your screen.
  3. Enter codes: Input the desired codes into the provided field and hit "Confirm".

Once the codes are successfully redeemed, the rewards will be automatically credited to your account.

Dragon POW codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure you don't miss out on your rewards, you can copy and paste the codes directly into the game.

Where to find the latest codes for Dragon POW

We are always searching for the latest codes, so you can bookmark this article to stay updated. Additionally, the development team at Boltray Games actively shares Dragon POW codes on their official Discord server.

FAQs on Dragon POW codes

When do the active codes in Dragon POW expire?

Dragon POW codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly.

When are the new codes released in Dragon POW?

Codes in Dragon POW are released randomly and offer new stages and icons.

