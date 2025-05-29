Duet Night Abyss pre-registration milestone and rewards

Along with the closed beta test, Hero Games has announced the global pre-registration milestones and rewards for Duet Night Abyss. Interested users can pre-register for the title and receive multiple rewards, including a free character on launch, based on the milestones achieved. However, the title isn't listed in any app store, so you must pre-register from the official website.

Here’s everything about the pre-registration milestones, rewards, and how to pre-register for the upcoming action fantasy RPG title.

Pre-registration milestone and rewards for Duet Night Abyss

Here are the details of the global pre-registration milestone and rewards for Duet Night Abyss:

1,000,000 pre-registrations: 5 ✕ Pristine Hourglass

5 ✕ Pristine Hourglass 3,000,000 pre-registrations: 1 ✕ Dragon of Fantasy Liuliu (Accessory)

1 ✕ Dragon of Fantasy Liuliu (Accessory) 5,000,000 pre-registrations: 5 ✕ Pristine Hourglass

5 ✕ Pristine Hourglass 8,000,000 pre-registrations: 50000 ✕ Coin

50000 ✕ Coin 10,000,000 pre-registrations: 1 ✕ Berenica (character)

1 ✕ Berenica (character) 15,000,000 pre-registrations: 10 ✕ Pristine Hourglass and 1 ✕ Trapped in Bed (Posture), 5 ✕ Commission Manual, and 6 ✕ Iridescent Dye

As per the count on the title's official website, it has already achieved three million pre-registrations and unlocked two milestone rewards. You can also contribute to unlocking the remaining rewards by pre-registering.

See below for a complete guide to know about the steps for the same.

A step-by-step guide to pre-register for Duet Night Abyss

As mentioned, you must pre-register on the title’s official website because it is unlisted in any app store, as of this writing. Also, you must create the game account on its official website before pre-registering. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the title’s official website by clicking this link: https://duetnightabyss.dna-panstudio.com

Step 2: You will land on the website’s homepage. Click the Pre-Register Now button at the bottom.

Step 3: A dialog box opens up, asking for your email ID and password. If you have an account, log in by giving your credentials. If not, tap the Register button.

Step 4: Enter your email address, create a password, agree to the terms and conditions, and press the Complete button to create an account.

Step 5: The website will show a notification stating Pre-Registration Successful. You've simultaneously created an account and pre-registered to the title.

There is no official global release date for Duet Night Abyss. However, the closed beta test will start on June 12 and be live until July 2, 2025. You can fill out the form on the title’s website to register for the beta and have a chance to win a spot for the test.

