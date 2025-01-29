EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge: details, schedule, and how to enter

The EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge is back in the game to celebrate the vibrant ongoing Carnival season worldwide. These event-based challenges invite players to unleash their creativity by designing a Carnival Club Flag that embodies the festive spirit of the season. The winning designs will be officially featured in the game, adding a unique flair to the FC Mobile community’s experience.

Here's everything you need to know about this exciting EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge.

How to participate in the EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge

Participating in the EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge is an exciting opportunity to showcase your creativity and have your design featured in the game.

Expand Tweet

Trending

To enter, you first need to understand the Carnival Club Flag theme of the challenge. Your task will be to create a unique and vibrant flag design that captures the energy and festive spirit of carnivals while maintaining EA’s official design guidelines.

Before you start working on your design, make sure to follow the given rules and requirements:

Size : 1024 x 1024 pixels

: 1024 x 1024 pixels Supported Formats : .png or .jpg

: .png or .jpg Restrictions :

: Avoid references to real-world leagues, clubs, or players.

Do not use AI tools for the design.

You must be 18+ in age.

Once your Carnival Club Flag design is ready, you need to go through the following steps:

Log in to your EA Account via the official portal. Upload your design and fill out the necessary fields to complete your submission.

After submitting your design in the portal, you can share it on your social media handles using the hashtags #FCMLockerRoomChallenge and #EAContest.

Sharing your creation on social media will increase your engagement with the FC Mobile community, leading to a boost in popularity and visibility.

What is the EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge schedule?

The schedule for the EA FC Mobile Carnival Locker Room Community Challenge is as follows:

Submissions Open : January 27, 2025

: January 27, 2025 Submissions Close : February 3, 2025

: February 3, 2025 Voting Opens : February 7, 2025

: February 7, 2025 Voting Closes : February 11, 2025

: February 11, 2025 Winners Announced : February 21, 2025

: February 21, 2025 Logo Added In-Game: February 27, 2025

Keep track of these dates to submit your entry on time and participate in the community voting phase. Once the submission phase closes, EA will shortlist the best designs, which will then be opened up for community voting.

If your design makes it to the voting stage, you can encourage your friends and other community players to vote for your entry. This will boost your chances of winning.

The designs with the most votes will move forward to the final selection. Finally, the winning designs will be officially added to EA FC Mobile's in-game kit inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback