FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge: Process, dates, rewards and more

EA FC community will now have the opportunity to get their unique kit design featured in the game with the FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge. Players can show off their artistic flairs and design skills by participating in this contest and have their creations showcased in-game for the entire community to admire.

EA Sports launched the FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge in March 2024. The challenge for the month is live now on the official website, where designers can submit their unique ideations.

A new theme will be announced each month, guiding designers to channel their imagination in a specific direction. The themes promise to be diverse and dynamic, ensuring a fresh and engaging experience with every challenge.

How to create your unique kit through the FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge?

The kit template is available on the official FC Mobile website to download (Image via EA Sports)

Participating in the challenge is simple yet exhilarating. Once the Locker Room Community Challenge opens, participants are presented with a theme that serves as the inspiration for their design.

Adhering to the theme guidelines, designers should craft their innovative pieces and submit them through the designated portal. Once the contest is over, the best designs will be featured in the FC Mobile's Locker Room.

To confirm their participation in the process, participants should also share their designs on social media using the hashtags #FCMLockerRoomChallenge and #EAContest. However, they must be 18 or older to participate in this creative endeavor.

After the submission period concludes, a shortlist of designs will be curated for community voting. Following the voting phase, the winners will be announced, and their creations may be integrated into the game shortly after.

FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge: March Theme + Type

The theme for March 2024 is Ice + Fire Kit. Designers are tasked with incorporating elements of ice and fire into their kit designs. This edition of the FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge is exclusively for kits.

There are some general guidelines to ensure uniformity and clarity in submissions:

Choose between Round, V-neck, or Polo collar type.

Design for long sleeves.

Avoid designing the socks; only a single color is supported.

Maintain the original font for the kit number.

Keep designs reasonably simple, as overly complex patterns may be challenging to replicate in-game.

Refrain from including references to real-world leagues, clubs, or players.

Preferably submit designs in .AI or .PDF format; .PNG or .JPG formats are also accepted but less recommended.

Participants can also download the kit design template from EA Sports' official FC Mobile website to kickstart their creative process.

How and when to participate in the challenge?

The FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge is life on the official website (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the steps you must follow to participate in the FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge:

Open the official FC Mobile Website Go to Community and click the "Locker Room Challenge." Scroll down to the last website segment, "Sign in to get started." Log in to your EA Account. Upload your kit design. Complete the required fields.

The official dates for FC Mobile Locker Room Community Challenge #1: March are as follows:

Submissions Open: March 28, 2024

March 28, 2024 Submissions Close: April 4, 2024

April 4, 2024 Voting Opens: April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 Voting Closes: April 18, 2024

April 18, 2024 Winners Announced: April 25, 2024

While voting is not yet open, players can mark their calendars for April 11, 2024, to support their favorite community entries for March.

