How to earn unlimited coins in FC Mobile (March 2024)

Embarking on the quest for unlimited coins in FC Mobile has always been the dream of the EA FC community. Amidst the ever-evolving meta, there exists a method that offers a glimpse into this dream, although within certain limitations. While the market dynamics may shift in the future, this method currently stands as a beacon of effectiveness.

The trick is centered around strategic investment and its return on investment (ROI). At its core, the unlimited coins loop revolves around the MLS Upgrade Exchange, a game feature that has sent shockwaves through the market by demanding 80+ rated players.

This seismic shift and craze for MLS has inflated the prices of 80-84 rated players to astronomical levels, laying the groundwork for this strategic game economics. This article dives deep into exploring the unlimited coins in FC Mobile trick.

Unlimited coins in FC Mobile: How to earn?

The 80-97 Mixed Version Player x3 Exchange is a key to fetch unlimited coins in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The process of collecting unlimited coins in FC Mobile kicks off with the meticulous acquisition of specific player cards to fulfill the "80-97 Mixed Version Player x3 Exchange" requirements. To make it cost-efficient, players can complete various other challenges to collect the required cards.

To gain three 80 to 97 OVR cards, players need to feed six 75+ and eleven 70+ fodder cards. To optimize returns, strategic investment is the key, and this is how it can be done:

75+ Rated Players (x6)

Investing in 76 to 77-rated cards, priced at around 65k each, proves to be a shrewd move due to the heightened demand and value of 75-rated cards in the FC Mobile market. The total outlay for six cards is a substantial 390k (Approximately)

Anatoliy Trubin (77 GK) and Manu Sanchez (77 LB) are some of the suggested cards to invest in.

70+ Rated Players (x11)

Digging into the 70-73 rated card bracket, priced at around 45k each, strikes a fine balance between cost-effectiveness and meeting exchange criteria. Securing 11 such cards demands an investment of 495k (Approximately)

71 OVR Iago, rated at 45k, is a good option to invest in (Image via EA Sports)

Iago (71 CB) and Mehdi Bourabia (70 CM) are among the suggested investments.

The ROI mathematics in the exchange process

The Mixed Version Player x3 Exchange yields three 80+ players and has no limit restriction to it (Image via EA Sports)

As the mathematics goes, the total investment for cumulative expenditure for the 80-97 Mixed Version Player x3 Exchange stands at a mere 885k coins (Approximately), but this is where the magic truly unfolds.

The inflated prices of 80-84 rated players, currently ranging from 300k to 500k, present an unparalleled opportunity. The 3 cards received from the exchange can be sold at 400k or higher, effortlessly turning the investment into substantial profits.

The minimum return on an 885k investment will be around 1200k, giving players a profit of over 300k on each exchange. Also, with the Exchange extending up to 97 OVR, the prospects of packing high-rated cards are pretty high.

The 80+ players must be sold at 400k or higher (Image via EA Sports)

This can be repeated until this exchange concludes in FC Mobile and if market dynamics remain the same. This effectively mitigates any nominal market tax losses incurred during the initial buying process, paving the way for exponential gains.

In essence, what may seem like a routine exchange transcends into a trick for accumulating unlimited coins in FC Mobile.

Note: Since FC Mobile market prices fluctuate, the prices of players possessing the corresponding Overall might change

