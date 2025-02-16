EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch: Daily Hero reveal stuck, Hero Tokens missing

EA FC Mobile fans are facing frustration as an EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch in the latest event is preventing the daily hero reveal in the Hero Academy chapter. For the past two days, the "Reveal" button has not been working, effectively locking players out of the daily training and the entire Hero Trial chapter.

Without the daily hero reveal, progression in these crucial event paths is halted, and players are missing out on valuable Hero Tokens.

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch details and impact

Daily Trainings cannot be performed for the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch as the Reveal button remains unresponsive (Image via EA Sports)

Since the glitch first surfaced on social media, countless players have reported that the Reveal button in the Hero Academy chapter remains unresponsive.

This button is essential not only for unveiling the Hero of the Day but also for unlocking access to the Hero Trial chapter.

The Daily Training and Hero Trial segments, which are critical for earning Hero Tokens, are now inaccessible. As a result, fans have reportedly missed out on collecting up to 40 Hero Tokens over the past two days.

What’s at stake due to the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch?

The Hero Trial chapter remains inaccessible to players for the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch (Image via EA Sports)

Hero Tokens are the currency used in the Heroes Chronicles event to exchange for Hero cards. These tokens are rare and with them becoming increasingly hard to earn without the Daily Training and Hero Trial's access, players fear that their chances to claim premium Hero cards could be compromised.

The token shortfall has left many frustrated, as it directly affects their ability to progress and compete in the event.

EA Sports' take on the existing EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch and possible future fixes

In response to the growing discontent, EA Sports acknowledged the issue through its official X handle.

Although the company claims to be "looking into it," nearly two days have passed without a fix. Fans are growing impatient, and speculation is rife about whether EA will offer compensation for the lost tokens once the glitch is resolved.

Given EA Sports’ reputation for prompt issue resolution, many are hopeful that the glitch will be fixed any time today, particularly after the daily reset on February 16, 2025.

If the issue persists, it could have a longer-term impact on player engagement and the overall success of Heroes Chronicles.

What can players do for the time being?

While waiting for an official fix to the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch, players should stay updated by closely monitoring EA FC Mobile’s official social media channels and community forums.

It’s also advisable to document the issue by taking screenshots and reporting the problem through the EA Help website or EA Sports' official public forum page.

Additionally, consider planning ahead and adjusting your token spending strategy for the rest of the event, as the current shortfall may affect your long-term investments.

