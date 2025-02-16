EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles exchanges and requirements explored

The latest year-long event, EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles, has already started. The event's first Assemble Chapter kicks off with an animated short trailer that not only sets its theme but also introduces the first set of six featured Hero cards.

Ad

This article explores everything you need to know about the exchanges and requirements to claim these cards, so you can build your ultimate club lineup.

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles: All cards, exchange process, and more

All EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles cards (Image via EASports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

In the first chapter, players are presented with a set of six exciting Hero cards:

Ad

Trending

106 OVR LW – Eden Hazard (Blue Ranked)

105 OVR CB – Jamie Carragher (Blue Ranked)

106 OVR CB – Jaap Stam (Green Ranked)

106 OVR CM – Yaya Touré (Blue Ranked)

106 OVR RB – Maicon (Blue Ranked)

105 OVR GK – Tim Howard (Purple Ranked)

Each of these EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles cards brings unique qualities to your team. Notably, Jaap Stam’s card stands out, boasting a 106 OVR with the potential to rise to an incredible 110 OVR, thanks to its green ranking.

Ad

However, considering the limited availability of good right-back items in EA FC Mobile, the blue-ranked Maicon can also be a brilliant addition to any Club Team.

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles cards can be claimed by exchanging Hero Tokens

Hero Tokens are used to claim Hero cards in EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike some events where players can earn cards by exchanging fodder cards, EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles requires you to grind for Hero Tokens to claim your desired heroes.

Ad

These tokens are your key currency for exchanges and can only be acquired through the Daily Training segment within the Heroes Academy chapter and by completing the daily Hero Trial chapter path. Here, you can earn up to 20 tokens per day.

Each Hero card requires 100 Hero Tokens for claiming. This means if you want to obtain one of these valuable heroes, you must accumulate the required tokens consistently.

With the maximum daily token cap, it’s estimated that players will need to engage with the Daily Training every day for approximately a month to claim all six hero cards.

Ad

While this may sound like a grind, the rewards are worth the effort, given the quality and potential of these cards.

How the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles exchange process works

The process to claim your chosen Hero card is straightforward:

Navigate to the Heroes Evolution Segment: Within the Heroes Assemble chapter, locate the exchange area. Select Your Preferred Hero: Browse through the available Hero cards. Decide which hero fits best with your team’s strategy. Exchange Tokens for the Hero: Once you’ve made your selection, use 100 Hero Tokens to claim the card. That's the only condition.

Ad

As a pro tip, start by prioritizing the Jaap Stam card. With a 106 OVR and its unique ranking status (green ranked), it offers an exceptional foundation that can later be upgraded to an outstanding 110 OVR.

The combination of its brilliant stats and versatility is a great strategic choice for any serious EA FC Mobile manager. These Hero cards can also play the role of good fodders in many high-rated player exchanges.

Thus, by dedicating a few minutes each day to the Heroes Academy’s Daily Training, you can steadily build up your Hero Tokens and eventually secure these top-tier Hero cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback