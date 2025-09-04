  • home icon
  EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons

By Samarjit Paul
Published Sep 04, 2025 09:02 GMT
EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 feature some of the most renowned players and legends (Image via EA Sports)
The weekly reset earlier today (September 4, 2025, UTC) witnessed the introduction of multiple EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons. The cars were incorporated into the ongoing Captains promo a few hours after a few of them were announced via an official tweet. Popular present-day footballers and some renowned legends of the sport have been featured in the Week 3 list.

Their introduction has finally given EA FC Mobile gamers the chance to use new cards for their Ultimate Team.

Which players and Icons have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3?

A total of 12 players and Icons feature in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3. While the four high-rated legends (two Icon variant cards and two legend variant cards) are the main attractions of the week, the eight present-day players can also be great options for your Ultimate Team. They can help you win more matches in the recently introduced Division Rivals season.

Snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and legends with high OVRs (Image via EA Sports)
Here's a look at all the introduced EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons:

  • 111 OVR CDM - Dunga
  • 111 OVR CB - Rafael Marquez
  • 110 OVR CM - Park Ji Sung
  • 110 OVR LW - John Barnes
  • 110 OVR RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo
  • 109 OVR CB - Marc Guehi
  • 109 OVR CM - Callum McGregor
  • 109 OVR RB - James Tavernier
  • 108 OVR ST - Iago Aspas
  • 108 OVR CDM - Franck Yannick Kessie
  • 108 OVR LM - Florian Kainz
  • 108 OVR CM - Jackson Irvine

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

As seen, the lowest overall rating for any Week 3 player is 108. This makes the players and Icons rare commodities and is currently selling for sky-high prices in the in-game market.

To obtain the cards for free, you can use the accumulated Market Pick Tokens to your advantage. You can also head over to the Gallery chapter and exchange the obtained Captains Shards to grab a player card.

Furthermore, you can spend Gems or FC Points (for P2P users) in the Store and stand a chance to obtain a card.

