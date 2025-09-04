EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons

The weekly reset earlier today (September 4, 2025, UTC) witnessed the introduction of multiple EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons. The cars were incorporated into the ongoing Captains promo a few hours after a few of them were announced via an official tweet. Popular present-day footballers and some renowned legends of the sport have been featured in the Week 3 list.

Ad

Their introduction has finally given EA FC Mobile gamers the chance to use new cards for their Ultimate Team.

Which players and Icons have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3?

A total of 12 players and Icons feature in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3. While the four high-rated legends (two Icon variant cards and two legend variant cards) are the main attractions of the week, the eight present-day players can also be great options for your Ultimate Team. They can help you win more matches in the recently introduced Division Rivals season.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and legends with high OVRs (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the introduced EA FC Mobile Captains Week 3 players and Icons:

Ad

111 OVR CDM - Dunga

111 OVR CB - Rafael Marquez

110 OVR CM - Park Ji Sung

110 OVR LW - John Barnes

110 OVR RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo

109 OVR CB - Marc Guehi

109 OVR CM - Callum McGregor

109 OVR RB - James Tavernier

108 OVR ST - Iago Aspas

108 OVR CDM - Franck Yannick Kessie

108 OVR LM - Florian Kainz

108 OVR CM - Jackson Irvine

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

Ad

As seen, the lowest overall rating for any Week 3 player is 108. This makes the players and Icons rare commodities and is currently selling for sky-high prices in the in-game market.

To obtain the cards for free, you can use the accumulated Market Pick Tokens to your advantage. You can also head over to the Gallery chapter and exchange the obtained Captains Shards to grab a player card.

Furthermore, you can spend Gems or FC Points (for P2P users) in the Store and stand a chance to obtain a card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More