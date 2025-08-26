  • home icon
EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 26, 2025 09:52 GMT
EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges are now live in the Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges are now live in the Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Alongside the introduction of the Captains promo, EA Sports added the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges. Added to the Gallery chapter, the exchanges feature some of the most popular leaders of different clubs and countries. Obtaining players from the exchanges will help you build a strong Ultimate Team and win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

This article lists all player cards added in the first week of the Shards exchanges of the Captains promo (along with their required number of Shards). This will help you make an informed decision before choosing a player for exchange.

Which players are available in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges?

Twelve high-rated player cards have been added to the first week of the Captains promo Shards exchanges. While some cards feature popular stars from the present generation, others include renowned legends of the sport, who add fervor to the promo.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the players available in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges:

  • 111 OVR CM - Federico Valverde - 1,250 Shards
  • 111 OVR ST - Diego Forlan - 800 Shards
  • 110 OVR CM - Frenkie De Jong - 800 Shards
  • 110 OVR RW - Dirk Kuyt - 1,200 Shards
  • 110 OVR RB - Reece James - 650 Shards
  • 109 OVR CDM - Manuel Locatelli - 300 Shards
  • 109 OVR ST - Oyarzabal - 300 Shards
  • 109 OVR LB - Christian Gunter - 300 Shards
  • 108 OVR RW - Domenico Berardi - 200 Shards
  • 108 OVR CM - Quintin Timber - 200 Shards
  • 108 OVR CB - Lewis Dunk - 200 Shards
  • 108 OVR GK - Roman Burki - 200 Shards
Also Read: EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025: How to join and new features explored.

Shards can be obtained by completing the offered missions and tasks in the Captains promo chapters. Spending them wisely can help you build a great lineup.

As seen, you can get multiple 108-rated players at a particular cost, or you can obtain one 110- or higher-rated player at a similar price.

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

Quick Links

