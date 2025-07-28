EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2: All matches and rewards explored

Following the recent weekly reset, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2. The chapter commemorates his glorious stints at Inter Milan, Barcelona, and AC Milan between 2006 and 2011. You can play various match scenarios in the chapter and earn many rewards.

This article details the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2, helping you make an informed decision before playing.

What are the match scenarios and the offered rewards in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2?

If you are looking to complete the entire Icon Chronicle path, you must complete all the matches in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2.

Complete match scenarios in EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2 (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the match scenarios and skill games in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2:

Match 1: Win against a 105 OVR Messina Peloro after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 105 OVR Messina Peloro after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins Match 2: Win against a 90 OVR AC Milan after 50 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 90 OVR AC Milan after 50 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins Match 3: Win against a 90 OVR Parna after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 90 OVR Parna after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 200k Coins Match 4: Win against a 90 OVR Bologna after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 90 OVR Bologna after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 200k Coins Match 5: Win against a 95 OVR Roma after 45 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Roma after 45 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 200k Coins Match 6: Win against a 105 OVR Chievo Verona after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins

Win against a 105 OVR Chievo Verona after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins Skill game 1: Score a Free Kick goal: Get 100 Training Transfer Tokens

Score a Free Kick goal: Get 100 Training Transfer Tokens Match 7: Win against a 95 OVR Sporting Gijon after 50 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Sporting Gijon after 50 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 300k Coins Match 8: Win against a 95 OVR Real Madrid after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Real Madrid after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins Match 9: Win against a 95 OVR Real Zaragoza after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-2): Get 100 Gems

Win against a 95 OVR Real Zaragoza after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-2): Get 100 Gems Match 10: Win against a 100 OVR Arsenal after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 100 OVR Arsenal after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins Match 11: Win a shootout against 100 OVR Inter Milan: Get 200 Gems

Win a shootout against 100 OVR Inter Milan: Get 200 Gems Match 12: Win against a 95 OVR Lecce after 45 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Lecce after 45 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 300k Coins Match 13: Win against a 95 OVR Cesena after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-1): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Cesena after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-1): Get 300k Coins Match 15: Win against a 95 OVR Bari after 50 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 95 OVR Bari after 50 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 300k Coins Match 16: Win against a 105 OVR Siena after 55 minutes (Scoreline 2-0): Get 300k Coins

Win against a 105 OVR Siena after 55 minutes (Scoreline 2-0): Get 300k Coins Match 17: Win against a 95 OVR Palermo after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-3): Get 300k Coins

Also read: EA Sports celebrates Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile

With so much in store, many fans of the Swedish legend will likely play the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2.

