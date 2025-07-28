  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2: All matches and rewards explored

EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2: All matches and rewards explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 08:25 GMT
Playing the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2 match scenarios to earn rewards (Image via EA Sports)
Play the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2 match scenarios to earn rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Following the recent weekly reset, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2. The chapter commemorates his glorious stints at Inter Milan, Barcelona, and AC Milan between 2006 and 2011. You can play various match scenarios in the chapter and earn many rewards.

Ad

This article details the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2, helping you make an informed decision before playing.

What are the match scenarios and the offered rewards in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2?

If you are looking to complete the entire Icon Chronicle path, you must complete all the matches in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete match scenarios in EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2 (Image via EA Sports)
Complete match scenarios in EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2 (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the match scenarios and skill games in the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2:

Ad
  • Match 1: Win against a 105 OVR Messina Peloro after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins
  • Match 2: Win against a 90 OVR AC Milan after 50 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins
  • Match 3: Win against a 90 OVR Parna after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 200k Coins
  • Match 4: Win against a 90 OVR Bologna after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 200k Coins
  • Match 5: Win against a 95 OVR Roma after 45 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 200k Coins
  • Match 6: Win against a 105 OVR Chievo Verona after 45 minutes (Scoreline 3-1): Get 200k Coins
  • Skill game 1: Score a Free Kick goal: Get 100 Training Transfer Tokens
  • Match 7: Win against a 95 OVR Sporting Gijon after 50 minutes (Scoreline 1-0): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 8: Win against a 95 OVR Real Madrid after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 9: Win against a 95 OVR Real Zaragoza after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-2): Get 100 Gems
  • Match 10: Win against a 100 OVR Arsenal after 55 minutes (Scoreline 1-2): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 11: Win a shootout against 100 OVR Inter Milan: Get 200 Gems
  • Match 12: Win against a 95 OVR Lecce after 45 minutes (Scoreline 2-1): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 13: Win against a 95 OVR Cesena after 45 minutes (Scoreline 1-1): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 15: Win against a 95 OVR Bari after 50 minutes (Scoreline 0-0): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 16: Win against a 105 OVR Siena after 55 minutes (Scoreline 2-0): Get 300k Coins
  • Match 17: Win against a 95 OVR Palermo after 60 minutes (Scoreline 2-3): Get 300k Coins
Ad

Also read: EA Sports celebrates Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile

With so much in store, many fans of the Swedish legend will likely play the EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2.

Read more on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications