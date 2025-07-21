EA Sports offers EA FC Mobile cover stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham as gifts

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced free cards of the EA FC Mobile cover stars for the upcoming third season — Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham. Gamers can use Musiala and Bellingham in their Ultimate Team with their free cards before the new season kicks off in late September 2025. The cards will also be available in the new season, as EA Sports has already announced that there will be no reset this year.

The free gifts have been welcomed by players looking forward to using them in Division matches.

102 OVR cards of EA FC Mobile cover stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham are offered as gifts

EA Sports took to the title's in-game section to announce that they are offering free 102 OVR cards of the EA FC 26 and EA FC Mobile cover stars for the forthcoming season. Both cards are untradable and can be ranked up to 107 OVR.

A snippet showing EA FC Mobile cover stars announced as gifts (Image via EA Sports)

While Jamal Musiala's card is more of an attacking option as a CAM, Jude Bellingham's card is a CM and provides solidity to the midfield. However, both will serve as great options in any player's Ultimate Team.

What must you know about EA FC Mobile cover stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham?

For those unaware, Jude Bellingham was also the cover star in the ongoing season of EA FC Mobile and EA FC 25. His impressive performances for Real Madrid in La Liga, UCL, and the FIFA Club World Cup, along with his strong connection with fans, have helped him keep his position as a cover star.

Jamal Musiala is another prominent star in world football. He is among the best attackers and plays for Germany and Bayern Munich. However, he is currently sidelined due to an injury suffered in a clash against PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup. His stunning performances before this helped him feature as an EA FC Mobile cover star. The feat will also help boost his confidence as he recovers.

