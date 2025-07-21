EA Sports introduces Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event

EA Sports recently announced the introduction of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event. This is a rare instance where an Icon has arrived in the mobile variant before PC and console. The introduction comes just days after the news of Zlatan Ibrahimovic featuring as the cover star for the upcoming EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition.The Icon brings unmatched flair and added fervor to the popular title, as fans can now experience the larger-than-life striker's flamboyant skills. Zlatan's arrival in EA FC Mobile has created a huge buzz amongst millions of fans who were waiting to add their favorite legend to their Ultimate Team.What must you know about the introduction of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event?As of today (July 21, 2025), two chapters have been added to the new EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event: Intro and Chapter I.The Intro Chapter serves as a hub, featuring various stories that highlight memorable moments in Zlatan's career. You can obtain multiple card variants of the legend as complete various stories (by completing different chapters).Also Read: EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 Icons and player cards.Meanwhile, Chapter I contains several skill games and matches that will help you complete the first story (1999-2004: Swagger Begins). Each skill game or match also rewards you handsomely upon completion.Four other chapters will also celebrate the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event. These will gradually be added to the popular football title. Here's a look at when the various chapters will be unlocked in EA FC Mobile:Chapter II - Unlocks on July 24, 2025.Chapter III - Unlocks on July 31, 2025.Chapter IV - Unlocks on August 7, 2025.Chapter V - Unlocks on August 14, 2025.Also Read: EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass: All rewards, price, and how to get Pass Credits.With so much content around Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event, EA Sports will likely hope that many new players will log into the game to grab the opportunity to have the legendary Swedish striker on their team.