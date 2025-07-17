EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 Icons and player cards

Following the success of Week 1, EA Sports has introduced several EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 Icons and player cards today (July 17, 2025, UTC). 17 legends and renowned present-day footballers feature in the second week of the promo. The cards have been added to the Gallery chapter and can be great additions to any player's Ultimate Team.

The cards' introduction has naturally created a buzz amongst global gamers waiting for new Ragnarok Mighty Winter cards.

Which Icons have been introduced in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2?

Six legends of football feature in the second week of the promo. All of them have an OVR of 110 or higher, making them scarce collectibles.

Here's a look at all the Icons featuring in the second week of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo:

111 OVR CB - Laurent Blanc

111 OVR CB - Franco Baresi

111 OVR GK - Lev Yashin

111 OVR RW - Garrincha

110 OVR CDM - Javier Mascherano

110 OVR ST - Rudi Voller

While P2P players can spend FC Points to open Store Packs, F2P players can head over to the in-game Market to obtain the cards. Furthermore, if you have gathered a lot of Mighty Winter Shards, you can also exchange them to get an Icon for free.

Which modern-day footballers have been introduced in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2?

Eleven popular players (playing in the top leagues across) feature in the second week of the ongoing promo.

Snippet Showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 modern-day players (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the present-day footballers featuring in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2:

111 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer

110 OVR CAM - Antoine Griezmann

110 OVR RB - Dani Carvajal

109 OVR LW - Sadio Mane

109 OVR CDM - Sergio Busquets

109 OVR ST - Olivier Giroud

109 OVR CB - Nacho Fernandez

108 OVR CB - Sebastian Coates

108 OVR CM - Jordan Henderson

108 OVR RB - Thomas Meunier

108 OVR ST - Gyasi Zardes

You can obtain multiple cards by exchanging Mighty Winter Shards in the Gallery chapter.

With so many high-rated Ragnarok Mighty Winter cards up for grabs, many new players are expected to log into the popular title and build their UT featuring the cards.

