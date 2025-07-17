EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 Icons and player cards

Following the success of Week 1, EA Sports has introduced several EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2 Icons and player cards today (July 17, 2025, UTC). 17 legends and renowned present-day footballers feature in the second week of the promo. The cards have been added to the Gallery chapter and can be great additions to any player's Ultimate Team.
The cards' introduction has naturally created a buzz amongst global gamers waiting for new Ragnarok Mighty Winter cards.
Which Icons have been introduced in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2?
Six legends of football feature in the second week of the promo. All of them have an OVR of 110 or higher, making them scarce collectibles.
Here's a look at all the Icons featuring in the second week of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo:
- 111 OVR CB - Laurent Blanc
- 111 OVR CB - Franco Baresi
- 111 OVR GK - Lev Yashin
- 111 OVR RW - Garrincha
- 110 OVR CDM - Javier Mascherano
- 110 OVR ST - Rudi Voller
While P2P players can spend FC Points to open Store Packs, F2P players can head over to the in-game Market to obtain the cards. Furthermore, if you have gathered a lot of Mighty Winter Shards, you can also exchange them to get an Icon for free.
Which modern-day footballers have been introduced in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2?
Eleven popular players (playing in the top leagues across) feature in the second week of the ongoing promo.
Here's a look at all the present-day footballers featuring in EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 2:
- 111 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer
- 110 OVR CAM - Antoine Griezmann
- 110 OVR RB - Dani Carvajal
- 109 OVR LW - Sadio Mane
- 109 OVR CDM - Sergio Busquets
- 109 OVR ST - Olivier Giroud
- 109 OVR CB - Nacho Fernandez
- 108 OVR CB - Sebastian Coates
- 108 OVR CM - Jordan Henderson
- 108 OVR RB - Thomas Meunier
- 108 OVR ST - Gyasi Zardes
You can obtain multiple cards by exchanging Mighty Winter Shards in the Gallery chapter.
With so many high-rated Ragnarok Mighty Winter cards up for grabs, many new players are expected to log into the popular title and build their UT featuring the cards.