EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass: All rewards, price, and how to get Pass Credits

Following the weekly reset today (July 3, 2025), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass to add more fervor to their popular title. It was added along with the promo with the same moniker. The mini pass offers plenty of rewards (including Coin packs, Training Transfer items, player cards, and more), which will enrich your gaming experience.
The Defining Legacies mini pass can be accessed from the Main chapter of the promo and will be available until July 24, 2025, UTC.
What are the ranked rewards in the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass?
The Defining Legacies mini pass has two variants: Premium Pass ($12.99) and Premium Pass Bundle ($24.99). Purchasing the latter will help you earn 2000 Pass Credits at the start.
Here's a look at all the rewards in the premium section of the Defining Legacies mini pass:
- Ranks 1,19, and 22: Mascherano rank up card x1
- Ranks 2, 12, and 18: 200 Training Transfer tokens
- Rank 3: Mascherano rank up card x2
- Ranks 4, 9, 14, 20, 25, and 27: Random FC Coin bundles
- Rank 5: 300 Gems
- Ranks 6, 11, 21, 24, and 28: Random 65-72 Base players
- Rank 7: Defining Legacies Logo (Premium)
- Rank 8: 200k FC Coins
- Ranks 10, 13, and 26: 500 FC Points
- Rank 15: 103 CB Gianluca Mancini
- Rank 16: 500k Coins
- Rank 17: Gems x800
- Rank 23 and 29: FC Coins x1,000,000
- Rank 30: 110 ST Davor Suker
The developers have also added some rewards for F2P players. Listed below are the rewards available in the free section of the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass:
- Ranks 1, 6, 11, 21, 24, and 28: Random 60-69 Base players
- Rank 2, 12, and 18: 100 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 3 and 10: Mascherano rank up card x1
- Ranks 4, 9, 14, 19, and 26: Random FC Coin bundles
- Ranks 5, 13, 22, and 30: 300 Gems
- Rank 7: Defining Legacies Logo
- Ranks 8, 16: Coins x50k
- Rank 26: 500 FC Points
- Ranks 15 and 17: 200 Gems
- Rank 23: 10k FC Coins
- Ranks 20 and 25: Random 75-86 Base players
- Rank 27: 500 Gems
- Rank 29: 150k FC Coins
How can you obtain Pass Credits for the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass?
Unlike the ongoing Aqua vs Inferno Star Pass, the way to obtain Pass Credits in the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass is different. You must play Skill Games or Head-to-Head/VS Attack/Manager mode matches in the promo chapters. This will help you earn some Pass Credits daily.
However, the amount of obtained Pass Credits increases when all three chapters—Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Juventus—are unlocked.
