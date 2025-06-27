EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

EA FC Mobile has introduced the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges. Like in the previous weeks, you can use your accumulated Shards to get hold of the player cards for free. You can add them to your Ultimate Team to rank up faster in the Division Rivals mode.

Ad

This article explains what you need to know about the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges.

Which players can you get from the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges?

Many icons and current-day footballers can be obtained in exchange for Shards in Week 3 of the ongoing EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno promo. All the cards have high overall ratings and are selling for sky-high prices in the market.

Ad

Trending

Available players for the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the players that you can get from the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges:

Ad

109 RB: Cafu (Inferno) - 1500 Shards

109 ST: Gareth Bale (Inferno) - 1500 Shards

109 LW: Rivaldo (Inferno) - 1000 Shards

108 CB: Sol Campbell (Inferno) - 650 Shards

108 CM: Paul Scholes (Inferno) - 500 Shards

108 CAM: Juan Roman Riquelme (Aqua) - 500 Shards

108 ST: Omar Marmoush (Aqua) - 500 Shards

107 RB: Andrew Robertson (Inferno) - 450 Shards

107 CDM: Matteo Guendouzi (Aqua) - 450 Shards

107 CM: Amad Diallo (Inferno) - 450 Shards

107 LB: Goncalo Inacio (Aqua) - 300 Shards

106 ST: Cody Gakpo (Inferno) - 200 Shards

106 CDM: Nemanja Matic (Aqua) - 200 Shards

106 CDM: Aleksandar Pavlovic (Inferno) - 200 Shards

106 CB: Yeray (Inferno) - 200 Shards

106 ST: Nicolas Jackson (Aqua) - 200 Shards

Ad

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Division Rivals update (June 12, 2025): All changes and additions explored.

Players with higher OVRs have more Shards requirements, so choose wisely. If you have a high-rated lineup, you can get a 109 OVR player. Otherwise, you can get multiple 106 or 107 OVR players.

You can obtain Shards by completing exchanges, chapter missions, and the Star Pass, or by spending FC Points.

Read more on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More