EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

EA FC Mobile has introduced the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges. Like in the previous weeks, you can use your accumulated Shards to get hold of the player cards for free. You can add them to your Ultimate Team to rank up faster in the Division Rivals mode.
This article explains what you need to know about the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges.
Which players can you get from the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges?
Many icons and current-day footballers can be obtained in exchange for Shards in Week 3 of the ongoing EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno promo. All the cards have high overall ratings and are selling for sky-high prices in the market.
Here's an overview of all the players that you can get from the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 Shards exchanges:
- 109 RB: Cafu (Inferno) - 1500 Shards
- 109 ST: Gareth Bale (Inferno) - 1500 Shards
- 109 LW: Rivaldo (Inferno) - 1000 Shards
- 108 CB: Sol Campbell (Inferno) - 650 Shards
- 108 CM: Paul Scholes (Inferno) - 500 Shards
- 108 CAM: Juan Roman Riquelme (Aqua) - 500 Shards
- 108 ST: Omar Marmoush (Aqua) - 500 Shards
- 107 RB: Andrew Robertson (Inferno) - 450 Shards
- 107 CDM: Matteo Guendouzi (Aqua) - 450 Shards
- 107 CM: Amad Diallo (Inferno) - 450 Shards
- 107 LB: Goncalo Inacio (Aqua) - 300 Shards
- 106 ST: Cody Gakpo (Inferno) - 200 Shards
- 106 CDM: Nemanja Matic (Aqua) - 200 Shards
- 106 CDM: Aleksandar Pavlovic (Inferno) - 200 Shards
- 106 CB: Yeray (Inferno) - 200 Shards
- 106 ST: Nicolas Jackson (Aqua) - 200 Shards
Players with higher OVRs have more Shards requirements, so choose wisely. If you have a high-rated lineup, you can get a 109 OVR player. Otherwise, you can get multiple 106 or 107 OVR players.
You can obtain Shards by completing exchanges, chapter missions, and the Star Pass, or by spending FC Points.
