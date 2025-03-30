All EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 exchanges and their requirements explored

EA Sports recently added multiple EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 Shards exchanges alongside the RTTF 25 promo. The Shards exchanges have been added to the promo's Gallery chapter. It enables gamers to exchange their least-used players to obtain Shards, which can then be used to acquire Road to the Finals 25 promo players.

This guide explains the different Shards exchanges, their requirements, and the players up for redemption.

What are the different EA FC UCL Road to the Finals 25 exchanges and their requirements?

As mentioned, EA Sports has introduced several EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 exchanges.

Here's a look at the UCL Shards exchanges and their requirements:

Exchange 1: Exchange one 107 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 250 UCL Shards

Exchange one 107 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 250 UCL Shards Exchange 2: Exchange one 106 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 180 UCL Shards

Exchange one 106 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 180 UCL Shards Exchange 3: Exchange one 105 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 120 UCL Shards

Exchange one 105 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 120 UCL Shards Exchange 4: Exchange one 104 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 60 UCL Shards

Exchange one 104 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 60 UCL Shards Exchange 5: Exchange one 103 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 30 UCL Shards

Exchange one 103 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 30 UCL Shards Exchange 6: Exchange one 100-102 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 10 UCL Shards

Exchange one 100-102 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 10 UCL Shards Exchange 7: Exchange one 98-99 OVR Road to Finals 25 player and get 5 UCL Shards

Which players can you obtain using UCL Shards from the EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 Shards exchanges?

The EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 promo was launched on March 27, 2025. Since then, many EA FC Mobile Road to the Finals 25 Shards exchanges have been added, helping gamers redeem footballers featuring in the ongoing UCL 25 quarter-final stages.

Snippet showing quarter-finals players you can get using Shards from the EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the UCL RTTF 25 cards that can be obtained using UCL Shards:

Quarter-finals

106 OVR CDM - Aurelien Tchouameni: 500 UCL Shards

106 OVR LB - Riccardo Calafiori: 500 UCL Shards

105 OVR CM - Fabian Ruiz: 300 UCL Shards

105 OVR CAM - Thomas Muller: 300 UCL Shards

104 OVR CM - John McGinn: 300 UCL Shards

105 OVR LW - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: 300 UCL Shards

104 OVR ST - Mehdi Taremi: 200 UCL Shards

104 OVR ST - Pau Victor: 200 UCL Shards

As UEFA Champions League 2025 reaches its final stages, EA Sports will add several other players for exchanges in the Gallery chapter.

As seen above, all the players up for redemption have high overalls. This will attract many gamers to complete various EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 exchanges.

