EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo: All chapters explained

Following the recent announcements, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo a few hours ago. As the moniker suggests, the promo celebrates the 2025 edition of the venerated UEFA Champions League competition. It acts as a buildup to the finals of the prestigious tournament in the game and will likely build on the success of previous years.

The article will help you learn about the promo's various chapters, which will help you earn more rewards.

What are the different chapters in the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo?

The EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo has two chapters - Main and Gallery.

Main

Like the Code Neon promo, the Main chapter in the UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo acts as a hub. You can visit the UCL 2025 RTTF Mini-pass section from this chapter and play matches to earn rewards.

All available matchups in the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo Main chapter (Image via EA Sports)

You can choose a team in each of the four matches of the quarter-final stage (based on real-life competition). You will face an AI opponent playing with the other team in the same matchup. Based on the difficulty of the matches, you will earn Coins and UCL 2025 RTTF Mini-pass credits on each win.

If unsure about a team's current form, you can go with the other player's choice (indicated by the percentage beside a team's name).

Once you win all matches, you will receive one of the three rewards of your choice.

Here's a look at all the rewards available in the Main chapter:

Reward 1: Gems x500

Gems x500 Reward 2: One random 102-107 OVR EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo player (Untradable)

One random 102-107 OVR EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo player (Untradable) Reward 3: 91 OVR Javier Mascherano (rank-up item)

If you have an Ultimate Team with high OVR, you can use the Mascherano cards to rank up your players. Otherwise, you can open the pack containing the UCL 2025 RTTF player, which will help your team win more matches.

Also Read: EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals: All quarter finals upgrades explored.

Gallery

The Gallery chapter contains the various RTTF Shards exchanges (each offering Shards in exchange for high OVR player cards). These exchanges will then enable you to get a player of your choice. These players will receive upgrades following the conclusion of the quarter-final stage.

All players are up for redemption in the Gallery chapter of EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are the players you can redeem from the Gallery chapter using RTTF Shards:

106 CDM - Aurelien Tchouameni

106 LB - Riccardo Calafiori

105 CM - Fabian Ruiz

105 CAM - Thomas Muller

104 CM - John McGinn

105 LW - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

104 ST - Mehdi Taremi

104 ST - Pau Victor

Once the quarter-final stage is over, EA Sports will add semi-final players to the Gallery chapter.

With such rewards available, several veteran players will likely return to play the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Final promo.

