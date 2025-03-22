EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge: All details and rewards explored

The recent weekly reset witnessed EA Sports introduce the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge. Strategically completing the challenge can significantly enhance your Ultimate team and help you earn plenty of rewards. The offered rewards include gems, rank-up items, and an exclusive 106 OVR ST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer card (Code Neon variant).

This article will guide you through the details of the Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge and help you earn the rewards.

What must you know about the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge?

The Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge mode has no specific requirements. You can play the Challenge mode using your Ultimate Team (with no minimum OVR limit). You have to win multiple matches to complete the challenge. Although you get a free chance to continue after losing a match, a second will require you to spend 3000 Gems.

Like the ongoing Maradona Challenge, once you clear all rounds in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge, you will be eligible to receive one million Coins, 700 Gems, one Mascherano rank-up card, and a 106 OVR ST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer card (Code Neon variant).

Snippet showing all rounds and their respective rewards in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are the different rounds of the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge and their respective rewards:

Round 1 - Win a match and get one million FC Coins

All matches in the Solskjaer Challenge will be played against the Code Neon Bot team and in the exclusive Code Neon stadium. However, you must know that the difficulty level of matches increases as you reach higher rounds in the Challenge.

Those who can complete the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Solskjaer Challenge can add the 106 OVR ST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer card to their lineup and win more matches. Do note that the Solskjaer card is already upgraded to the red version, helping you easily train it to Level 25 without using plenty of Mascherano cards.

